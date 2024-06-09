Residents in Limpopo report water shortages after road project

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Residents of Dithabaneng village in Ga-Mphahlele, outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo, say they have no water due to a road project that damaged their water infrastructure.

The project was completed in November last year, but a large trench near a local primary school remains a danger to learners.

The residents have raised their concerns with the Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality, but have seen no results. One resident says, “The road project destroyed all our water pipes and now we don’t have access to water. We tried to engage them to fix the water pipes, but they didn’t want to help us. We have been without water since last year. They left the holes here and this is too dangerous for our children at Dithabaneng. That’s why we called the media to come and have a look. We want the government to fix this, because if the government doesn’t fix this, we are also in danger.”

Municipal spokesperson Lesiba Ledwaba says they have directed the construction company to repair the damage and restore water supply to the village.

Ledwaba says, “In relation to the issue of water infrastructure, which has been destroyed. The contractor is on site. By the end of the week, next week, we’ll have to resolve all outstanding issues in relation to the destroyed water infrastructure. Also, in terms of the pits which had been left by the contractor, it was not part of the mandate of the contractor. But the municipality is trying to resolve that. By the end of next week, the issue of the pits will be the issue of the past.”