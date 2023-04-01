Tenants at a flat in Durban where five suspects were killed in a shootout with police this afternoon are calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele to address the crime rate in KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspects, amongst them an alleged well-known drug kingpin, were wanted for the murder of a drug lord and his family a week ago as well as other crimes.

Police say at least 15 people have been shot dead in separate incidents in and around Durban in a space of less than a month.

One of the tenants whose name is withheld for his safety shares his concerns.

“We were not expecting it, we had probably more than twelve round of ammunition and it was scary, and we went down for cover and it’s scary. I don’t wish anybody to go through such an event. I wish we can find a solution to crime in country, and we can’t go on like this as we will lose investors.”

Five suspects shot dead in Glenwood, Durban: