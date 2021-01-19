Chairperson of the Community Policing Forum, Rebecca Sondarha says the number of police officials on duty has decreased

Residents of Indwe, in the Eastern Cape, say incomplete renovations of a local police station that started five years ago is contributing to a spike in crime.

The renovations were halted in 2018 after the construction company left the project.

Refurbishments were meant to improve holding cells and the charge office amongst other things.

Frustrated residents now live in fear because of safety concerns.

Chairperson of the Community Policing Forum, Rebecca Sondarha says the number of police officials on duty has decreased.

“We are pleading to government to finish the renovations so that suspects are held here because there are very limited resources and they used to transport suspects and there is no police personnel. Today there are only two police officers, one in the charge office while another one is patrolling the area. If there are two police officers during a night shift, they lock the gates because they have to protect themselves.”

Community member Zwelinzima Skere says residents live in fear as there is no police visibility in their area.

“Ever since they stopped the renovations, nothing seems to happen. Most of the time they will tell you there are no police vehicles because they went to Queenstown or Port Elizabeth to fetch suspects. We won’t say police do not work but there are very limited resources. You’ll find two police officers during a weekend and you won’t get any assistance.’

When SABC News visited the police station, the crew came across Bantu Jiza who was met by one police officer working in the makeshift charge office.

This is not the first time, he says, he could not be assisted.

Jiza adds that during the night, the police station gates are locked, while residents are told there are no vehicles to attend to their complaints.

“I once got here and the gates were locked. I wanted to report a case, you could hear that there were people inside. They always tell us there are no vehicles. There are very few police officers here. People are mugged in town and nothing happens because there are no police officers to attend to those issues.”

Provincial police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana says they are looking into the matter.

“Due to failure by the contractor to perform in terms of the guideline, the department had to temporarily suspend construction. There are assessments being done and we will resume the work as soon as it is done.”

Residents have called for a speedy intervention as the lack of policing in the area is very concerning.