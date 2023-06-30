Diepsloot residents north of Johannesburg are demanding the immediate release of three community leaders arrested during protests this week.

They have vowed to continue protesting. Members of the community are also accusing the police of targeting leaders. Diepsloot community leader, Reverend Thokwane Dithuge says he’s met with the arrested leaders and they are convinced that their fight is for a good cause.

“We met with them and they looked upbeat and feel sure that this is the right course to take. Things that were said to them are very shocking, as if there is a score that is being settled. It’s very disturbing for me personally as a priest and as a man who believes in justice and who believes that people who are arrested are people who have done something wrong. Those people are not fighting government, just asking for simple things, for security, for people to have proper housing, and also, for people of Diepsloot to be allowed to have a decent lifestyle or living conditions, that’s it.”