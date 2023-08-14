Protesters have blockaded the R61 road between Port St Johns and Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Motorists using the road have been stuck for hours, as the community and members of the taxi industry are calling for the completion of the road connecting Ntlaza and Hluleka villages in Ngqeleni.

The construction of the road has not been completed.

The Hluleka Road Development Forum spokesperson, Makabongwe Ngqulana says,”We are protesting for this road from Ntlaza to Hluleka. It was started, but the contractor left the road incomplete. As the people of these five wards are protesting, there is a need for the road. The Minister was summoned to come and address the people; he didn’t come, and now the people are angry.”

The Eastern Cape Transport Department says it is in the process of finding an alternative contractor to complete the road.

Spokesperson Unathi Binqose has appealed to residents to be patient.

“Remember, it was in July last year when we visited Hluleka to introduce the contractor entrusted with the task. However, that contractor is displaying signs of lacking the capacity to complete the job, and the department is left with no choice but to seek an alternative contractor who can accomplish the task. Therefore, we are requesting patience from the people. We also want to assure them that we share the same goal as they do.”