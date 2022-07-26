Three families in De Aar in the Northern Cape are in dire need of assistance following fires that gutted their homes earlier this month.

All three families blame power surges related to the ongoing rolling blackouts in the country. The fires occurred on different days.

72-year-old Maria Le Roux has been staying in the same area for 26 years. She and her late husband were the first Black people to move in post-Apartheid. On the night of 26 May her world came tumbling down as a blaze destroyed her life along with her memories.

While South Africans are being subjected to loadshedding by Eskom…this is the response to the SABC’s enquiry on the matter.

Eskom said it could not comment on awareness campaigns and compensation to citizens and or businesses in areas where it did not supply electricity directly.

This is little comfort to the families trying to pick up the pieces of their lives.

