Protesting residents at Dan village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo have blockaded the R36 between Tzaneen and Hoedspruit. They’re accusing the municipal authorities of intentionally cutting the water supply to the area in order to award tenders to business-people with water tankers.

“Nothing is going, we going to stand here until Jesus comes back because the comrades bought water truck, they want to benefit they don’t want open water there’s no problem there’s no broken they want benefiting tenders from municipality and supply water in the villages. We have three months without water we have nothing at all the Greater Tzaneen municipality lies to us,” said one resident.

The Mopani District Municipality has blamed the lack of water at Dan village on a damaged valve at the reservoir. The spokesperson, Odas Ngobeni, says the problem is being attended to. Ngobeni has promised that water will be restored within 48 hours.

Another resident added that, “The gate valve got damaged which needed to be replaced water will be restored within 48 hours because we are hope that the gate valve that we have ordered will be delivered unfortunately the supplier delivered the wrong size our team will be on site to ensure that the gate valve is resolved the normal water supply will be restored.”

Police have been deployed to the area and are maintaining high visibility.

Video: Tzaneen residents protest demanding clean water