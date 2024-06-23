Residents anxiously await N Cape’s MECs announcement

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some residents of Madiba Square informal settlement in Kimberley say they are skeptical that the new Northern Cape government Executive Council will attend to the serious service delivery challenges they are facing.

Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul is expected to announce and usher in his executive council on Tuesday following his re-election.

Residents say they are anxiously waiting for the announcement of the 7th administration executive council. The service delivery challenges they face include sewer spillages, illegal dumping sites, lack of water and sanitation and housing issues.

“We are in a song which is becoming a chorus. We are becoming familiar with this song to be promise but things are not happening,” says resident Edwin Tsiolo.

“I want the new government to address our need for houses and toilets,” says another resident Dipuo Phakathi.

“Crime is high. Flashlights are not working, it’s darkness. People rob you but you cannot see them,” says concerned resident Steven Oliphant.

During the first sitting of the 7th administration, the ANC voted with Patriotic Alliance and FF+. However, it is still not clear who will be in the new executive council, but it is imminent there will be new faces.

“Some MECs, he had previously are back, those MPLs, they have not proven themselves to have performed outstandingly,” says William Steenkamp, Socio Economic Transformation Activist.

Following his re-election, Premier Dr Saul said the provincial government is ready to serve the people.

“One of the serious challenges we are sitting with deterioration of socio- economic infrastructure in particular water and sanitation.”

Following the general elections, the provincial legislature was left hung. Saul who is also the ANC chairperson in the province says they will analyse the party’s performance to establish where they went wrong.

Video: Provincial Legislature Sitting – Saul to announce executive council on Tuesday