African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says it would be reckless of President Cyril Ramaphosa not to consider changing his Cabinet soon. He was speaking at the announcement of the governing party’s newly elected 80 National Executive Committee members in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Several Cabinet ministers have not made it to the list of the ANC’s highest decision-making body. Although having made it, others including Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are said to have defied the party line and voted with the opposition for the adoption of the Section 89 report.

Mbalula said in as much as it is the President’s prerogative to fire and hire his ministers, he expects him to apply his mind on a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

“The President should be applying his mind about his Cabinet and the Secretary-General will have a discussion with him but is his prerogative but he has got to think of the Cabinet. If he is not thinking about it that would be reckless of him to do that. He should be thinking about it and how to strengthen the executive because from our side I want a Cabinet that is breathing life into society and running, that is non-negotiable and he has the whole December to think if he is not thinking about it.”

ANC National Conference wrap:

ANC SG rubbishes the possibility of Ramaphosa being recalled

Mbalula has scoffed at any possibility of President Cyril Ramaphosa being recalled by the party before the end of his term.

Delegates at the conference have raised concerns over the party’s Integrity Committee’s Phala Phala report.

The report was expected to be tabled at the conference as the National Executive Committee (NEC) had decided in a recent meeting. However, delegates say the report has not been tabled and is allegedly being withheld.

After Nelson Mandela, two ANC presidents have not finished their terms as heads of state in the last two decades.

Thabo Mbeki did not finish his term in 2008 after being defeated by his deputy Jacob Zuma who was also later recalled before the end of his term in 2018.

Addressing the media during the announcement of the 80-member team of the National Executive Committee, Mbalula says Ramaphosa is the best person for the job and has the support of party members.