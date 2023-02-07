Rescuers struggled to dig people out of the rubble of collapsed buildings on Tuesday in a “race against time” as the death toll from an earthquake across a wide area of Turkey and Syria passed 5,000.

The magnitude 7.8 quake – the deadliest in Turkey since 1999- hit early on Monday and was followed by a second hours later.

Thousands of buildings were toppled, hospitals and schools wrecked and tens of thousands of people were injured or left homeless in several Turkish and Syrian cities.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared as a disaster zone in 10 provinces, imposing a state of emergency in the region for three months. A U.N. official said thousands of children may be among the dead.

Harsh winter weather hampered search efforts and the delivery of aid and made the plight of the homeless even more miserable. Some areas were without fuel and electricity.nm

Aid officials voiced particular concern about the situation in Syria, already afflicted by a humanitarian crisis after nearly 12 years of civil war.

In Turkey, the death toll had climbed to 3,419 people by Tuesday morning, Vice President Fuat Oktay said. In Syria, the death toll stood at just over 1,600, according to the government and a rescue service in the insurgent-held northwest.

Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east, and 300 km from Malatya in the north to Hatay in the south. Syrian authorities have reported deaths as far south as Hama, some 100 km from the epicentre. “It’s now a race against time,” World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.

“Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.” Across the region, rescuers toiled through the night and into the morning searching for survivors as people waited in anguish by mounds of rubble, clinging to the hope that friends and relatives might be found alive. In the Turkish city of Antakya, capital of Hatay province near the Syrian border, a woman’s voice was heard calling forhelp under a pile of rubble.

Reuters journalists saw the body of a small child lying lifeless nearby. Weeping in the rain, a resident who gave his name as Denizwrung his hands in despair. “They’re making noises but nobody is coming,” he said.”We’re devastated, we’re devastated. My God… They’re calling out. They’re saying, ‘Save us’ but we can’t save them.

How are we going to save them? There has been nobody since the morning.” Families slept in cars lined up in the streets. Ayla, standing by a pile of rubble where an eight-storey building once stood, said she had driven to Hatay from Gaziantepon Monday in search of her mother. Five or six rescuers from the Istanbul fire department were working in the ruins. “There have been no survivors yet. A street dog came and barked at a certain point for long, I feared it was for my mother. But it was someone else,” she said.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 5,775 buildings had been destroyed in the quake, which was followed by 285 aftershocks, and that 20,426 people had been injured.

A large fire was still burning on Tuesday at Turkey’s southern port of Iskenderun. Drone footage from Hatay showed dozens of collapsed apartment blocks, indicating the true deathtoll was likely to be far greater than the current tally.

In Geneva, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters: “The earthquakes … may have killed thousands of children.” While verified numbers were not yet available “we know that scores of schools, hospitals and other medical and educational facilities have been damaged or destroyed by the quakes, vastly impacting children”.

Calling the quake the most powerful to hit the region in almost 100 years, Elder said Syrian refugees in northwest Syrian and in Turkey were among the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Turkish ambassador to South Africa, Aysegul Kandas has appealed for humanitarian assistance with the main priority being rescue teams and medical assistance.

This follows the devastating earthquake in that country which has claimed at least five thousand lives.

The death toll is expected to climb higher. Kandas spoke to SABC International news editor, Sophie Mokoena in Pretoria.

She says hospitals have and other infrastructure have been destroyed.