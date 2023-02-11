The Tshwane Emergency Services and SAPS Search and rescue teams are on Saturday expected to continue with the search for the man who was swept by floods in Appies River in Pretoria two days ago.

This is the second drowning incident in the area this week.

The search had been disrupted by persistent rain that caused flooding to several roads and residences across Gauteng.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso says some roads in Tshwane remain inaccessible.

Mabaso says, “The Hennops River in the Centurion area bursts its banks leading to flooding and the closure of multiple roads before two cars were stuck on Backwood and Littleton road. The occupants of both vehicles were evacuated safely, but Rabbie and Blackwood were closed at the time of releasing the media and they remain closed.”

VIDEO: Search continues for second man swept away in Apies river in Tshwane:

