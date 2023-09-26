Efforts to rescue 72 children and 10 adults stranded by rising flood waters at a resort near Oudtshoorn in the Little Karoo, will take place on Wednesday morning.

A helicopter has been sent to deliver aid to a group of 72 learners from Aliwal North Primary School, as well as 10 adults, stranded at the Cango Mountain Resort outside of Oudtshoorn in the Little Karoo. The group was stranded after heavy downpours caused the Le Roux River to overflow.

“Both children and adults are safe and in good health, but they are temporarily unable to leave the resort. Oudtshoorn Municipal Disaster Management delivered food to the AMC helicopter crew who were on standby to deliver essential sustenance to the children and adults until the floodwaters recede and the road become passable again,” Oudtshoorn Municipal spokesperson, Aurelia Mle explains.

The river runs through the resort and trapped them on the premises. Authorities say that with weather permitting, the group should be able to safely cross over by Wednesday.

The Oudtshoorn Municipal Disaster centre says there are no casualties and that both children and adults are in good health.

Meanwhile, the Meiringspoort Pass is still closed due to flooding.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.