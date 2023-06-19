Representatives of the office of the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal have visited the community of KwaMthaniya near Weenen in the Inkosi Langalibalele municipality following a protest.

People have protested about a lack of service delivery and an increase in crime.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka represented Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube during the visit.

Elaborating on the infrastructure projects they informed the community about, Hlomuka says, “We introduced road programme D385 together with the contractor. We also introduced a programme to build the Mngwenya bridge, which will cost R50 million, and the community couldn’t cross the river if its overflowing. Learners who walk long distances from four local schools were also given bicycles.”

Hlomuka says the provincial government agrees with the community that those who commit crimes must be arrested.

“It’s true, people complained about crime, but we agreed that criminals come from the same community, therefore, they must work with police and defeat crime and those who abuse women and children. We agreed that we must conduct operations and deal with criminals. So they will be arrested. I believe that those who abuse the community are not suitable to live with the community and must rot in jail.”