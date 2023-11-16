Report recommends educators be charged in Thokoza learner’s death

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

An investigative report into the death of a learner in Thokoza on Gauteng’s Eastrand has recommended that the principal, deputy principal and educators be charged for the flawed manner in which they handled the matter.

The report has found that this contributed to 12-year-old Grade 6 learner Sibusiso Mbatha taking his life.

Mbatha died by suicide last month after he was allegedly bullied for his sexual orientation by his teacher and the deputy principal.

The report has revealed that the learner was emotionally and homophobically abused by staff at the school.

Attorney Baitseng Rangata, who led the investigation, says the school neglected to deal with the matter effectively.

“To the flawed handling of the matter by the HOD (Head of Department), the class teacher of the deceased and their failure to follow the processes of reporting, it is recommended that those teachers be charged and be subjected to disciplinary hearings. It is recommended that the deputy principal be charged by putting him on precautionary suspension and a charge sheet be served on him to appear before a disciplinary inquiry for ill-treating, blaspheming homophobically abusing the deceased, and also making utterances that caused the death of the learner. We further recommend that the principal be charged in that he failed to uphold the duties as prescribed to him. He also neglected to deal with the issues properly.”

