Report calls for action against N Cape transport officials for fraud

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A joint damning report has recommended that officials from the Northern Cape Transport Department implicated in fraud and maladministration allegations be held accountable.

The investigation by the Office of the Public Protector and Public Service Commission (PSC) has revealed serious improper conduct by officials in the issuing of taxi operating licences.

Provincial PSC Commissioner Anele Gxoyiya says the entire system of issuing taxi operating licences has been compromised.

Gxoyiya says, “People were going to the department as if they were going to the shop. They walked in and came out with licences. Those people, who followed the necessary procedures, the described procedures, took forever. For others, it has been three years and they have not received operating licences. There are instances where some of the people are having operating licences but they don’t have taxis.”

Provincial Public Protector’s Office’s Manager Mlungisi Khanya says, “The MEC must ensure that incumbent HOD is held accountable for not implementing the recommendation of the investigation report compiled by Mr. Gerber and Mr. Busaletsi pertaining to the irregularities of issuing of operating by the officials of the department.”

“The second recommendation that we made is that the MEC must ensure that the incumbent HOD implements the recommendation of the above reports as a matter of urgency, with a view to institute disciplinary action against implicated officials,” Khanya adds.