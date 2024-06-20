‘Replace incompetents with implementers for effective governance’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Leadership Expert Prof. Mazwe Majola says it’s very important that the President is surrounded by people who know the job and understand people to have a stable government.

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to appoint a Cabinet in a government of national unity after the African National Congress (ANC) lost its majority in the general elections last month.

During his acceptance speech after his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria yesterday, Ramaphosa highlighted the clarity with which the South African electorate has voiced its expectations for national leaders to collaborate in tackling some of the country’s most urgent issues.

Majola says, “He must not just appoint the people for the sake of appeasing the situation, or especially in the ANC, but you must make sure that it gets people who are implementers, and then you must do away with really tragic and incompetent people. So it’s very important that the people who are there are people who will go there and implement and execute because leadership in that work is dead..”

VIDEO: Lessons to be learned from SA’s 1994 GNU: