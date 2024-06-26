Repatriation preparations for SANDF soldiers killed in DRC under way

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says preparations are under way to repatriate two soldiers who were killed in a military operation in the DRC.

Twenty others were injured and hospitalized however four of them sustained critical injuries.

The two SANDF captains were killed in a mortar attack on their logistics base at Sake.

In February this year, two SANDF soldiers were also killed and three of their colleagues wounded in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after a mortar bomb landed inside their military base.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says the families have been informed about the incident.

The SA National Defence Force Media Statement || The SA National Defence Force confirms the Mortar Attack on one of our Bases in Sake, in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.#SANDF#JointOperationsDivision#DCCMediaLiaison#RIPSASoldiers pic.twitter.com/S22iSFvMhd — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) June 26, 2024