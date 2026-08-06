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Repatriation begins as families identify N1 bus crash victims

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  • Bus Accident
Makgala Masiteng

Repatriation processes are underway in the Free State for the victims of the N1 bus crash that claimed 11 lives between Trompsburg and Edenburg.

The bus, which overturned last Thursday, was travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s Consul-General in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, will assist families with the identification of the deceased at the Free State government mortuary in Bloemfontein.

He will be accompanied by Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae and Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi for the formal handover process.

Free State Department of Health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi says 10 patients remain under medical care at Universitas and Pelonomi hospitals in Bloemfontein.

Mvambi says, “Autopsies completed and identification of victims from the 30 July N1 bus crash between Trompsburg and Edenburg resumed today(Thursday). Premier of the Free State MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae and Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi will receive the Consul-General of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg, Mr Eria Phiri, at Free State House – Bloemfontein this morning. The selected delegation will then proceed to meet the next of kin to identify the 11 deceased. After permits and formal handovers, dignified repatriation will proceed.”

Related videoc | Updates on migration and repatriation efforts

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