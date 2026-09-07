Reopened inquest into Steve Biko’s death resumes in EC court

The inquest looking into the death of Black Consciousness Movement leader Steve Biko is expected to resume in the high court in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Biko died in 1977 after being severely assaulted while in police custody, suffering a head injury and brain damage.

A former South African apartheid-era security branch captain, Daniel Petrus Siebert, who was involved in Biko’s detention and interrogation, is expected to be cross-examined by the state and Biko’s family lawyer when the inquest resumes on Monday.

During his testimony virtually last week, Siebert denied any intention to assault and kill Biko.

He testified that Biko was aggressive during the interrogation and refused to answer pertinent questions.

He alleges that Biko appeared as though he wanted to hit him with a chair, and he had to bend to avoid being hit.

It was then that another officer who was present pushed Biko with his shoulder, and that subsequently turned into a fight.

He said he doesn’t know how Biko sustained multiple head injuries, which led to his death.

Steve Biko inquest reopened | Veli Mbele kaSompisi weighs in