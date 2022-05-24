Economist Mike Schüssler has died after a short battle with cancer.

His widow Greta confirmed his death on Tuesday morning.

Schüssler had throat cancer and underwent surgery about two months ago.

However, his health deteriorated, leading to him being admitted to hospital again.

Schüssler was popular for his insights on various media, breaking down financial data to inform ordinary people.

The CEO of Sakeliga, Piet le Roux, says Schüssler has died at a time when his expertise is needed the most.

Le Roux says, “Mike Schussler built us, Mike Schüssler bore this burden with distinction and was forthright about the policy induced on South African economy. With his public influence, he sought to steer government policy in better directions and to alert business and civil society in general to policy risks.”

“Sakeliga had the pleasure of his company as guest speaker at our events over the years and benefited from his ever-readiness to assist with views and advice. Where the need was great, Mike involved himself actively, as when in 2020, together with several other people and organisations, including Sakeliga, he helped form Business for Ending Lockdown to counter-act the harms of lockdown. We mourn his passing and remember him fondly.”

Tributes from South Africans on Twitter:

Mike Schussler was patient, accessible, kind and generous with his time. He made complex concepts accessible and aided generations of reporters, including me, to tell stories better. Thank you Mike. — Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) May 24, 2022

So sad to hear about the passing of Mike Schussler,good friend and consulting economist to Brenthurst, after short battle with cancer. Was a truly gifted economist and communicator on technical issues. Condolences to wife Greta and family. RIP my old friend…. — Magnus Heystek (@MagnusHeystek) May 24, 2022

Mike Schussler was the definition of a mensch 💔 SA financial journalism has been robbed of a man always generous with his time and intellect. Never a question too simple or too complicated. Helping all journalists explain to South Africans the complexities of our economy. — Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) May 24, 2022

I shall miss my occasional chats with Mike Schussler. He was a good and clever man — Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) May 24, 2022

So sad to hear of the passing of @mikeschussler . Always a pleasure to chat to him to unpack issues way beyond my understanding. He was one of the good guys. Condolences to his family and friends. — Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) May 24, 2022

Too sad to hear of the sudden passing of economist Mike Schussler. Fabulous economist, super smart but with a view from the perspective of ordinary people. Always fascinated, always sensible. RIP Mike — Tim Cohen (@tim_cohen) May 24, 2022

Now who will I call for a sharp, data-rich cache on education and economy? 🥺🥺🥺RIP Mike Schussler — Jonathan Jansen (@JJ_Stellies) May 24, 2022