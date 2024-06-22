Renaldo Gouws represents the DA’s identity: Kenny Kunene

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene believes suspended Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Renaldo Gouws represents what the DA stands for.

Gouws, who was sworn in as MP last week, recently came under scrutiny over a video clip dating back to 2009 in which he makes racist remarks.

A second video, also containing racist remarks, resurfaced this week prompting the DA to suspend Gouws, who now faces disciplinary charges instituted by the party’s federal legal commission.

Weighing in on the matter, Kunene said under the new seventh administration of government, South Africans must unite against racism.

“The PA is not just about Coloured people. The PA is about patriots. It is an alliance of people who love South Africa, be it Coloured, Indian, White or Black,” he says.

The South African Human Rights Commission has meantime moved to drag Gouws to the Equality Court over his remarks.

However, DA federal council chair Helen Zille has asserted that Gouw’s remarks do not in any way represent what the party stands for and that the matter will be dealt with decisively.

