It is exactly one year ago that University of Cape Town student, Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered at the Clareinch post office in Claremont.

Luyanda Botha, the man convicted of raping and murdering Uyinene, was sentenced to three life terms at the High Court in Cape Town in November last year. He will only be eligible for parole in 25 years time.

Uyinene’s rape and murder sparked nationwide protests against Gender-based violence (GBV). She has since become the face of anti-GBV demonstrations in the country.

During court proceedings, Botha confessed to killing Mrwetyana in August last year and pointed out the crime scene to the police. He allegedly lured her to the post office in Claremont after hours, where he attacked her.

Uyinene’s charred body was found in a shallow grave in Khayelitsha a week after she went missing.

An online webinar will be taking place to commemorate one year since her passing and discuss GBV issues. Flowers will also be laid at the post office where she was killed.