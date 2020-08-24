Tears ran down Station Commander of Claremont police Col Maree Louw’s cheek at the memorial to Uyinene Mrwetyana. It also brought back the pain of her family member murdered and the murder of Anene Booysen while Louw was based in Bredasdorp. pic.twitter.com/tG6XPIjshQ
— Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) August 24, 2020
Today marks one year since Uyinene Mrwetyana was brutally taken from us. A year later and Uyinene’s death still triggers us. A year later and absolutely nothing has changed. It’s a year later and men still feel that a women’s body is an object to them. #UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/XInxtgzLxL
— Eleonor (@EleonorGeorge_) August 24, 2020
In the video below Uyinene is laid to rest: