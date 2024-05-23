Remains of woman retrieved from Welkom mine sent for forensic testing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Free State police say the charred human remains retrieved from a disused mine shaft of Harmony in Welkom, in the Free Sate will be sent for forensic tests.

The search underground was conducted following the disappearance of 19-year-old Thato Tumahole who was last seen on the 10th of May when she left home in Rheederspark in Welkom.

Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele says a thorough investigation was conducted which led to the arrest of her 22-year-old boyfriend on the 16th of May.

This after the man confessed to police that he dumped Tumahole in the abandoned mine shaft.

Makhele has appealed to people not to speculate on the matter and to allow the police to carry out their investigation.

“(The) mine team with the investigations team went to the scene at old shaft mine in Hormony in Welkom. The joint search team went underground to retrieve the charred remains of a human being. They discovered human remains will be sent for forensic investigation to unfold.”

VIDEO | Remains of missing Free State woman found in Welkom mine: