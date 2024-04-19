Remains of 36 more Limpopo bus crash victims identified

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The remains of 36 more people, who died in a bus crash at Mmamatlakala bridge outside Mokopane during Easter weekend in Limpopo, have been identified.

This brings to 42 the number of people who have been identified.

Last week, six families received the remains of their loved ones at the Mokopane Hospital.

The accident happened when the bus carrying Botswana nationals hit a barrier at the bridge and plunged into a ravine.

The bus caught fire and burnt most passengers beyond recognition.

An 8-year-old girl is the sole survivor of the accident.

Limpopo Health Department Spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha says pathologists are finalising the identification of the three remaining people.

Muavha says, “The team comprising members of the SAPS Victim Identification Unit and Forensic Pathology Services will meet on Monday at Mokopane Hospital, where they will finalise the packaging of the remains of the deceased to prepare them for repatriation. The MEC for Health Dr. Phophi Ramathuba said the team is currently finalising the analysis of the remaining samples.”

VIDEO: President Cyril Ramaphosa, Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi, visit Limpopo bus crash site: