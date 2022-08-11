Some political analysts say that religious organisations’ decision to approach the former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as a presidential candidate in the 2024 elections is significant.

This comes after a video of the religious groupings under the banner of an organisation called the All African Alliance Movement circulated on social media announcing that it had approached Mogoeng to be their candidate.

But the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that currently, the movement has neither registered as a political party nor has it made an application.

The below quote is from the video by one of the All African Alliance Movement leaders that is currently making rounds on social media.

“Greetings to fellow South Africans. I’m with our President, [former Chief] Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and with our First Lady Mrs Mogoeng Mogoeng. Today is the 5th of August, we are in Mahikeng. I am accompanied by TG, Archbishop Khumalo. So I’m saying to all South Africans come 2024, this is going to be our President, we are going to the promise land with this one.”

Breaking: Mogoeng Mogoeng to run for President in 2024. pic.twitter.com/uGtyttsU2T — Tebogo Khaas (@tebogokhaas) August 5, 2022