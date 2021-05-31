South African Council of Churches General Secretary, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, says restriction on religious gatherings is not appropriate.

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says President Cyril Ramaphosa should not categorise religious gatherings with others, as there is a difference in terms of behaviour.

SACC General Secretary, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, says restriction on religious gatherings is not appropriate.

Mpumlwana says, “Key thing is that churches are the alias in a way because they have got the congregation that can take the messages that are necessary throughout their communities including the promotion of vaccination. You need a greater propagation of promoting vaccination registration, for that you need a church to be functional.”

Loading…

Ramaphosa announced the country’s move to adjusted Level 2 of the coronavirus lockdown from Monday.

In his address to the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa said with the increase in COVID-19 cases, strict measures have to be implemented, with gatherings now limited to 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors. Funeral attendance remains at 100 mourners.

Ramaphosa says in no time the country will enter the third wave of COVID-19, and people must change their behaviour.

“The number of infections has begun to rise sharply in several parts of the country. The Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has therefore recommended that the country urgently implement further restrictions to limit the increase in infections. Cabinet has therefore decided that the country should be placed on adjusted Alert Level 2 with effect from tomorrow (Monday, May 31),” says Ramaphosa.

The hours of curfew will start at 11pm and end at 4am.

Ramaphosa says there is a threat of a third wave of COVID-19:

From Monday, 31 May 2021 South Africa will be on Alert Level 2. It is mandatory to wear a cloth mask when in public. The mask should cover over your mouth and nose #COVID19 #AlertLevel2 pic.twitter.com/PRpzGSY9LT — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 30, 2021