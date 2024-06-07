Relief operations in the Little Karoo region continue

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Relief operations for people trapped by raging rivers in the Little Karoo region of the Western Cape are ongoing. Many roads and bridges were washed away in the floods, trapping over 100 families.

The authorities, assisted by Gift of the Givers, spent the last two days using helicopters and boats to get food and other necessities to them. These operations will continue into the weekend.

With the N12, which links Oudtshoorn to De Rust, reopened to motorists after a part of the road was washed away, the Meiringspoort Pass further down the N12 is expected to remain closed.

Just outside of De Rust, the Stompdrif Dam overflowed for the first time in many years and flooded several homes in the Stompies Resort.

Resident, Brian Clarke, says he escaped the flood waters only with the clothes on his back.

“I walked out of my place and I saw the river come up very quickly from the time that I had gone to sleep. We decided to monitor it. I went inside for a cup of coffee and 10 minutes later, we hadn’t even finished our coffee, the water started coming into the house. We had to climb out the back of the house. We couldn’t get out any other way,” says Clarke.

