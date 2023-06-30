The Automobile Association (AA) says the petrol is set for a second consecutive month of price decreases, this time by as much as 25 cents a litre when fuel prices are officially adjusted on Wednesday next week on the back of a stronger rand.

Paraffin prices might also decrease next week.

The AA bases its projections on the latest unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund.

The AA says, however, that momentum in oil prices could mean that diesel prices might increase by around 20 cents per litre.

“According to the data, both grades of petrol are expected to decrease by between 17c/litre and 25c/litre, while diesel is expected to increase by around 20c/litre,” says the association in a statement.

Agriculture and manufacturing sectors are expected to be negatively affected by the increase in diesel price.