Reigning US Open champion, 19-year-old Emma Raducanu of Great Britain, has lost her second round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris.

Aliaksandra Sasnovic of Belarus beat the 12th seed 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the third round where she’ll meet Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion and seeded 21st, disposed of Elsa Jacquemot of France 6-1, 7-6.

In the men’s singles, ninth seed Felix Ager-Alissime of Canada advanced to the third round with a 6-0, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Camilo Ugo Carabelli of Argentina.

Tsonga inspires compatriot Simon

Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s battling performance in the final match of his career proved to be a source of inspiration for compatriot Gilles Simon, who defeated Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in a gruelling five-setter at the French Open.

Former world number six Simon, playing after Tsonga’s loss to Casper Ruud on Tuesday, said his former Davis Cup team mate’s spirited showing had spurred him on to a 6-4 6-4 4-6 1-6 6-4 first-round win.

Simon, who is also playing in his final French Open, had failed to get past the opening round at his eight previous tournaments and was beaten 6-2 6-1 by 308th-ranked Oleksii Krutykh at the ATP Challenger Tour in Heilbronn, Germany earlier this month.

“It’s not my last match, but it will be my last Roland Garros, for my last five-setter, because it’s my last Grand Slam,” Simon told reporters.

“I said to myself, ‘well, it would be great if we could see the true Gilles Simon one more time.’ – additional reporting by Reuters