Reiger Park to hold memorial service for woman killed in shooting

The community of Reiger Park, east of Johannesburg, will on Thursday evening hold a memorial service for Jaydin Margerman, one of the two women who were shot during an ambush in which two police officers were also killed.

Margerman and Roleen Lessing were shot inside a vehicle after they had come out of a shop. They were killed not far from where two South African Police Service (SAPS) anti-gang unit members were ambushed.

A suspect, 23-year-old Regan Collins, appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning charged with the four murders. His matter was postponed to the 25 August 2026 for a bail application.

The families of the two women say Margerman and Lessing had gone to the shop nearby. Margerman went inside the store.

She later returned and as both women sat inside the vehicle they came under fire. A few meters away, two SAPS anti-gang unit members – Constables Thapelo Tlomatsane and Sphiwe Sibeko also came under gun fire.

The two officers were responding to gunshots when they were fatally wounded by a man carrying a torch who flagged the passing police van.

It is not clear at this stage if the two slain cops were responding to the gunshots that killed Margerman and Lessing.

The community is expected to gather to pay their respects to Margerman during a memorial service whilst Lessing’s will be held on Thursday.

Murder-accused Reegan Cheslyn Collins faces the Boksburg Magistrates Court in connection with a deadly shooting in Reiger Park. The incident claimed the lives of several anti-gang unit members and two civilians, and Collins now stands charged over the attack. For more visit… pic.twitter.com/v4Vk7HDuRR — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 12, 2026



VIDEO | The Hawks expect more arrests to be made in the Reiger Park killings case: