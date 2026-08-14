Reiger Park residents call for justice for 4 shooting victims

Residents of Reiger Park in the East Rand have called on law enforcement officers to ensure that perpetrators of last Friday’s shooting incident are urgently brought to book.

They were speaking at the House of Nations Church, where they attended the memorial service of one of the four people killed in the incident, Roleen Lessing.

The other three deceased were two members of the police anti-gang unit and Lessing’s friend Jaydin Magerman.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Community leader Cyril Reeby says, “My question is, what did they do to you to deserve what you gave them? And by you, I don’t mean you as a person; I’m talking to you as Reiger Park. It’s going to stop the day you stand up here. My challenge to you, Reiger Park, is to wake up and take responsibility, own this problem, go to those houses and give them an opportunity to surrender.”

VIDEO | Tributes for one of four Reiger Park shooting victims: