Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Reiger Park residents call for justice for 4 shooting victims

The Memorial Service of 36-year-old Roleen Lessing at House of Nations in Reiger Park, East Rand on August 13, 2026.
  • The Memorial Service of 36-year-old Roleen Lessing at House of Nations in Reiger Park, East Rand on August 13, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Thabiso Radebe
Thabiso Radebe

Residents of Reiger Park in the East Rand have called on law enforcement officers to ensure that perpetrators of last Friday’s shooting incident are urgently brought to book.

They were speaking at the House of Nations Church, where they attended the memorial service of one of the four people killed in the incident, Roleen Lessing.

The other three deceased were two members of the police anti-gang unit and Lessing’s friend Jaydin Magerman.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Community leader Cyril Reeby says, “My question is, what did they do to you to deserve what you gave them? And by you, I don’t mean you as a person; I’m talking to you as Reiger Park. It’s going to stop the day you stand up here. My challenge to you, Reiger Park, is to wake up and take responsibility, own this problem, go to those houses and give them an opportunity to surrender.”

VIDEO | Tributes for one of four Reiger Park shooting victims:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News