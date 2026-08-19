Reiger Park murder accused was on out bail during latest killings

Legal experts have warned against harsh criticism of the criminal justice system.

This follows revelations that 24-year-old Reiger Park alleged gang member Regan Collis, who was arrested for the murder of two police officers and two women, was out on bail for other serious offences.

Collis’ case has raised concerns about bail being granted to accused persons facing serious charges.

Collis has a checkered past. Following his latest arrest, Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale revealed that he still has other cases to answer to.

“Majority of those cases are murder, as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances and all of them were perpetrated in Reiger Park. There are five cases that are before court at this stage.”

Collis and his co-accused are currently facing murder charges for the killing of two anti-gang unit members and two women.

The August 7 incident took place while he was out on bail for other serious matters.

National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole says they played their part in trying to keep him behind bars.

“Collis was granted bail in both matters despite the state opposing bail during the formal bail applications.”

Legal expert, Nthabiseng Dubazana says the law is not clear cut and should therefore be criticised with caution.

“It is a very fine line that the justice system has to walk to try and make sure that it balances the rights of the public and the rights of the accused and ensure that neither is trampled on too much in terms of section 36. So, if people understood how the law works in its technicalities, maybe they would not give it so much flak or such a hard time, but the law is not easily palatable.”

Collis is expected back in court next week, with the state intending to oppose bail in the current murder case.

Reiger Park residents live in fear as gang violence ravages their community: