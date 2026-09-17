Regulator probes ransomware attack on Cartrack

The Information Regulator says it is investigating a data breach at vehicle tracking company Cartrack, which suffered a ransomware incident in August.

Cartrack says its customer database was accessed in last month’s incident. The database contains personal information such as customers’ contact details, bank account information and vehicle data.

The ransomware group Dire Wolf listed Cartrack on its dark web leak site, claiming it had exfiltrated 500 gigabytes of data from the company’s servers.

Acting Senior Manager for POPIA Compliance and Monitoring at the Information Regulator, Hangi Mbedzi, says, “I can confirm that Cartrack has notified the Information Regulator in terms of Section 22. At this stage, it’s still a preliminary notification. We are still studying the contents of the notification; however, in general, all notifications must contain the extent of the breach, possibly how many of the data subjects have been subject to that breach and any other information in terms of how this has happened. But as I said, we’re still studying the notification and we are in contact with Cartrack in this regard.”