The registration of delegates for the 9th Free State African National Congress (ANC) conference has been suspended in Bloemfontein on Friday. This follows reports of attempted disruptions by disgruntled party members who claim that their concerns have not been resolved.

The ANC has deployed a Task Team of NEC members to quell political tensions in the province. Aggrieved members in the Mangaung region have raised concerns about alleged fraud and branch manipulation.

At least 667 delegates from 242 branches are expected to attend the conference.

ANC NEC Task Team briefs on the 9th Free State conference

ANC NEC member David Mahlobo has conceded that it has not been easy to resolve disputes in the Free State.

“There are some challenges of some other people who are claiming that they might have been excluded, but the leadership of the ANC NEC has deployed, working with the IPC, and regional leaders are attending to those particular issues. The time when we went to the stadium this morning, we know that Gariep started registering, Thabo Mofutsanyane was supposed to register, there were a few issues there and our appeal, we want comrades to avoid any confrontation.”

The 9th ANC Free State conference is currently underway in Bloemfontein:20/01/2023