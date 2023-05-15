President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is determined to resist calls to abandon its independent and non-aligned foreign policy.

In his weekly letter to the nation on Monday, Ramaphosa says he does not accept that South Africa’s refusal to take a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict favours Russia nor that this stance should imperil relations with other countries.

His statement comes as the country remains embroiled in controversy over allegations that South Africa provided arms to Russia by way of a Russian vessel that docked in Simon’s Town last year.

Ramaphosa says that South Africa has strong and enduring relations with the US and UK and will be hosting the leaders of BRICS in August.

These interactions he says seek to contribute to the creation of conditions that make the achievement of a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict possible.

He says the United Nations, despite it shortcomings, remains the only viable mechanism in striving for global peace and common development.

South Africa is a sovereign state, governed by a democratic Constitution and committed to the consistent application of international law. We will continue to fulfil our obligations in terms of the various international agreements and treaties to which we are signatories.… pic.twitter.com/aRu6Q0OJ1l — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 15, 2023