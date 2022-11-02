Wednesday marks ten months since a devastating fire gutted the Old Assembly and new National Assembly buildings on the 2nd of January.

The National Assembly building remains unsafe as it was totally destroyed when the fire re-ignited.

Visuals of fire as it flared up again:



SABC News Parliament Reporter, Mercedes Besent, reflects on the events that unfolded on the morning of the 2nd of January.

“It was an early morning of adrenaline, confusion and disbelief to discover that the Nation’s Parliament was on fire…on arrival at work. Unable to enter the premises, standing at the gate between the 90 and 120 Plein Street buildings, watching how firefighters are battling with the blaze at the Old Assembly building.”

“Moving to the main entrance of the National Assembly, smoke started emerging from the roof of the Assembly around 7:40 AM, and one more firefighting truck arrived.”

“It was the beginning of the burning of the National Assembly building and the battle to put out two fires.”

Visuals of Parliament on fire:

GALLERY: Parliament fire

<br />

Parliament fire by SABC Digital News

What has happened since then?

Accused remains in police custody

The man who is accused of starting the fire, Zandile Mafe, remains in police custody.

In September, the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein dismissed his bid to challenge the High Court order which denied him bail.

Mafe faces charges of terrorism, arson, housebreaking, theft and possession of explosives.

He is expected to appear in the High Court on the 4th of November.

Tyawa on precautionary suspension

Former Deputy Secretary of Parliament’s Support Services, Baby Tyawa, is on precautionary suspension for security breaches.

Tyawa was the acting secretary to Parliament when the fire gutted the two buildings.

The newly appointed secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, commissioned an independent investigation into allegations of irregularities relating to the administration of Parliament, and the security breach that led to a fire that gutted the parliament precinct.

Parliament says staff who will assist investigators are still to be identified.

Rebuilding Parliament

During his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that R2 billion had been set aside over the next three years to rebuild Parliament.

Godongwana said government is working closely with the Presiding officers of Parliament toward its restoration.

Police conclude investigation

Meanwhile, the Hawks in September said their investigation into the fire is complete and they are ready to go to court.

The Hawks, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the Department of Public Works had briefed Parliament on the investigation into the matter as well as the reconstruction of the damaged structures.

SAPS has also since said they are investigating the possibility of other suspects being involved in this matter.

More details in the report below: