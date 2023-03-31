The mother of Reeva Steenkamp says she doesn’t believe that Oscar Pistorius should be granted parole as he’s not remorseful for his actions. June Steenkamp has just left the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria where the parole hearing of Pistorius is under way. She was expected to make representations. The deceased’s father Barry Steenkamp did not attend the parole hearing due to ill health.

The parole board will determine whether the disgraced Paralympian should be released from jail. He has been in prison for almost a decade after a 13-year sentence for killing Reeva on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

June Steenkamp earlier told reporter Chriselda Lewis that it was a very difficult time for her and her family.

The video below is reporting on parole proceedings: