Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, wants her daughter to be remembered for her selfless and giving nature on the tenth anniversary of her death.

Reeva Steenkamp died after being shot by her lover Paralympian Oscar Pistorius on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

In December 2015, Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide and handed a six-year prison sentence.

To commemorate her death, her parents returned to Pollock Beach in Gqeberha, where they scattered the model’s ashes to remember her legacy.

June Steenkamp says the pain is still as real as it was 10 years ago.

“It’s almost like today, it was yesterday, and it’s still clear in my mind. We are still grieving, Barry and I. We miss her. She was a good daughter. She never caused us any trouble. She was a wonderful person, carrying for others. She put others before herself. She was passionate about women and that is why we names the foundation after her.”

Reeva Steenkamp’s father Barry Martin, says the same love must be extended to families that have also lost children in the hands of their partners.

“It’s like June told you, it feels like yesterday and we may be talking about it today, but it’s still hard. But we must also think of families that are going through the same thing, the same grief that we are going through. So it’s not only us, there are thousands and millions of families that are going through what we went through.”