Reeva Steenkamp’s father Barry will not attend the parole hearing of his daughter’s killer, Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria on Friday morning.

However, Steenkamp’s mother, June is expected to make representations at the parole hearing.

Pistorius will appear before the parole board which will determine whether the disgraced Paralympian should be released from jail.

He has been in prison for almost a decade of his 13-year sentence for killing Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

Offenders in South Africa become eligible for parole after serving half of their sentence.

The Steenkamp family’s legal representative Tania Koen elaborates.

“Barry because of his ill health, [he] cannot be there. As you recall, he did see Oscar with the victim offender dialogue last year. June will represent Barry and make personal representations with regard to the parole and victim impact statement.”

Meanwhile, if Pistorius is granted parole, there are likely to be stringent conditions attached to his release from jail.

Legal Analyst, Ulrich Roux says there are a number of aspects that the parole board will have to consider.

“The most important factors they have to consider is whether he is a danger to society, and should he be released on parole would he pose a danger to society. Also whether he has been rehabilitated during his time of incarceration. They look at his behaviour too.”

“The effect his release will have on society, and the parole board will hear evidence from affected people. Oscar Pistorius would testify himself to show he is remorseful,” adds Roux.

