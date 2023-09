The father of the late Reeva Steenkamp has died in his sleep. The Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation has confirmed on Facebook that Barry Steenkamp died last night at the age of 80.

Barry Steenkamp was thrust into the spotlight when his daughter Reeva was shot dead by her partner at the time, Olympian, Oscar Pistorius on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

The foundation says Barry’s family finds solace knowing that he is now with his beloved daughter.