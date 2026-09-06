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Reed Dance preserves cultural heritage: KZN Acting Premier

  • AmaZulu maidens sing during the annual uMkhosi woMhlanga or reed dance in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Premier Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa says the Umkhosi Womhlanga or Reed Dance continues to play an important role in preserving the province’s cultural heritage.

She was speaking at the eMachobeni Royal Palace in Ngwavuma during the first ceremony of the annual event on Saturday. The second ceremony will be held at the eMashobeni Royal Palace in uPhongolo next weekend.

KaMadlopha-Mthethwa also paid tribute to the Zulu royal family for promoting unity through Zulu cultural traditions.

“When you look at the history of South Africa and everything politics, the only thing that is uniting people in South Africa is the Zulu culture. You find that when you look at His Majesty the King, different political parties, when you look at the tent, they were all there, in support of the King.”

X | @SABCNews | [WATCH] The annual reed dance, uMkhosi woMhlanga, is underway at eMashobeni Palace in Pongola, where thousands of amaZulu maidens are gathering. SABC News reporter Jayed Paulse is covering the story. pic.twitter.com/KSklw6VcUY

Related Video | Zulu maidens unite for the 2025 Reed Dance tradition:

 

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