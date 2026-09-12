Reed Dance plays key role in addressing social ills: KZN Premier

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says the annual Reed Dance is an important cultural event for the Zulu nation, which plays a key role in addressing social ills.

He also says the ceremony promotes purity among young women and raises awareness about teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections such as HIV.

Ntuli was speaking at the Reed Dance at eMashobeni Royal Palace in uPhongolo, where thousands of girls and young women have gathered to present reeds to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

“It also goes a long way in making sure that young girls do not involve themselves prematurely in sex, which may expose them to different diseases such as STIs, HIV and others. Even early pregnancy, because you know that when that happens it affects the future and affects their achievements in future. Hence, this ceremony or culture preserves them, giving them an opportunity to prepare for the future .”

Annual Reed Dance | Maidens collect reeds for royal presentation

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Arts and Culture MEC Mntomuhle Khawula says the Reed Dance is the Zulu nation’s legacy that should be preserved.

“It started long, long ago, but what we are happy about is that the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, together with the late Queen MaNtomfi and the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi- the late Zulu Prime Minister when they revived this initiative, it started to grow. We are happy that even after they have left, the sitting king has now continued the tradition. But what is more exciting is that the king has continued with the tradition in the palace the king has built himself here at eMashobeni.”

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