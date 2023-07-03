President Cyril Ramaphosa says that reducing the country’s carbon footprint is crucial to the health and well-being of South Africans.

In his weekly letter Ramaphosa says it also a great way of creating an opportunity to grow and diversify the country’s economy and boosting employment in sectors including auto and energy.

On the road to the economy of the future | From the Desk of the President – 3 July 2023 – https://t.co/QxGpDsffMf — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 3, 2023

President Ramaphosa reiterates that South Africa’s transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy must be just and inclusive.

A Just Energy Transition Investment Plan has been produced, among other things, direct resources to investing in new industries like green hydrogen and electric vehicles.

Ramaphosa says that government will be finalising a strategy to support the transition to electric vehicle manufacturing soon.