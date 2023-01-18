Matric results from Reddam House across the Western Cape include 401 subject distinctions by 144 matriculants and a 100% pass rate.

The school has also achieved an average pass mark of over 70%.

Other Independent Examination Board (IEB) schools including Elkanah House in Cape Town and Glenwood House at George also achieved good results.

Schools affiliated to the IEB are releasing matric results in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

The IEB matric class of 2022 achieved a pass rate of 98.42% slightly higher than last year’s pass rate of 98.39%.

In a statement, the IEB says 89.32% of the candidates achieved entry to degree study, compared to 89.2% in 2021.

7.52% qualified for entry to a diploma while 1.57% achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level.

The board has been achieving a pass rate of over 98% for more than six years.

While quality assurance body, Umalusi, has raised concerns over increasing exam irregularities in state schools, the IEB says it has not had that challenge.

Board chairperson, Anne Oberholzer, says their biggest challenge was rolling blackouts.

“For the IT and CAT examinations, they either hired a generator for the period that they were writing or moved to a venue where they were able to complete the exams without any problems. I would say the load shedding did seriously affect it. And also, for the kids getting to school on time. Traffic is a nightmare during load shedding,” she explains.

Meanwhile, brothers Armand and Roald Carstens from St Stithians Boys College are IEB top achievers this year.

VIDEO | St Stithians Boys College produce top achievers: