Red Cross says humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday but was able to deliver medical supplies to Al Shifa hospital.

Two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded, the organisation said.

It said the convoy included five trucks and two ICRC vehicles and was carrying “lifesaving medical supplies to health facilities including to Al Quds hospital of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, when it was hit by fire.”

The group did not identify the source of the fire.

ICRC, a neutral organisation based in Geneva, has escorted patients and transported freed hostages out of Gaza.