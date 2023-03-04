Flood victims say they are grateful for the constant support they receive from non-governmental organisations. This is as the Red Cross handed over cash voucher donations worth R3 million to more than 1000 flood victims in Durban.

The vouchers can be redeemed at banks. Khethiwe Mbonambi and Truth Khomo from Waterloo in Durban were relocated to the Astra building in the CBD after their homes were destroyed by floods in April last year.

They say the voucher they received will assist their families.

“Red Cross has supported us from the beginning up until now. We are really thankful to them for constantly providing us with food, clothing and now they’ve given us money,” says Mbonambi.

Khomo says, “Red Cross came and brought us nappies for our kids and other things. Yesterday was truly a surprise when they gave us R2250 from FNB.”

Training coordinator at the Red Cross Society Siyabonga Hlatshwayo says they will continue supporting flood victims until they become self-reliant.

“We are very committed to ensuring that we walk the journey from the time that they were affected up until when they’re fully recovered. As we speak, this is the second cycle of the cash in voucher assistance. Last year in May we distributed to 1500 people. This time we’re distributing to 1050 people. So, this is amongst some of the interventions that we are having in the communities. We have been providing psycho-social support, tracing as well as restoration of family links. These are all the interventions that we have been providing to the communities.”

KwaZulu- Natal is one of the of the provinces worst affected by the recent floods: