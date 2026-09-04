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Red Cross pledges continued support for flood-hit Nepal

An arial view shows uildings near Trishuli River damaged and covered in mud following deadly flash floods and a mudslide, in Betrawati Bazaar in Rasuwa district, Nepal, August 30, 2026.
  • An aerial view shows buildings near Trishuli River damaged and covered in mud
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Khayelihle Khumalo

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric says they will continue to support their partners in Nepal. The Asian country recently experienced flash floods that claimed hundreds of lives.

Spoljaric has met with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings to discuss efforts to popularise international humanitarian law in conflict zones.

In 2024, South Africa, Brazil, China, Jordan and Red Cross launched a global initiative to galvanise political commitment to international humanitarian law.

Speaking to SABC News, Spoljaric says the current situation in Nepal is quite dire.

“Because we have extensive experience in forensics and the recovery and dignified handling of human remains, we assist National Societies within the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement by providing the necessary equipment, expertise and material support to their teams. So many people have lost their lives and need to be recovered, while many others remain missing. We are therefore also helping National Societies reunite families and establish the whereabouts of those who are still unaccounted for.”

VIDEO | While some South Africans have returned home from Nepal, Terricia Govender’s family is preparing to go and search for her:

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