Middle East ceasefire deals honoured: Dr Makhubela

Risk Recon’s Dr Kingsley Makhubela says the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will hold its duration of four days. This comes as it’s reported that Egyptian officials have received the hostages from the Red Cross and Red Crescent at the Rafah crossing in Southern Gaza.

As part of a temporary ceasefire deal, 39 Palestinian detainees held in Israeli jails were released to the West Bank.

In total, 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian detainees will be released over the four days. The deal – mediated by Qatar – includes a four-day pause in the fighting.

Dr Makhubela says the Middle East ceasefire deals are always honoured.

“Once you are in a conflict your word must be your honour and once you make a commitment you have to stick to it and I don’t see Hamas or Israel reneging on this. You’d recall that Prime Minister Netanyahu has gone to the war cabinet to get permission in terms of this, it was delayed because this agreement was hammered sometime last week by the four intelligence officers of Israel, US, Egypt and Qatar and the only stumbling block has been the approval by the war cabinet and it has given its endorsement, so you expect this to hold.”

Israeli hostages transferred to Red Cross

24 hostages transferred

The International Red Cross confirmed that its teams had started carrying out a multi-day operation to facilitate the release and transfer of hostages held in Gaza and of Palestinian detainees.

A spokesperson confirmed that 24 hostages were transferred out of Gaza and handed over to Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing. He said they were accompanied by eight staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in a four-car convoy.

“The deep pain that family members separated from their loved ones feel is indescribable. We are relieved that some will be reunited after long agony,” said Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC’s regional director for the Near and Middle East.

No further details were given. The ICRC, a neutral, Swiss-based organisation, also says the operation also involves the delivery of additional, much-needed aid into Gaza. -Additional reporting by Reuters

