Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Recovery work at Kruger National Park progressing well: Maynier

Kruger National Park road flooded after heavy rains, January 2026.
  • Kruger National Park road flooded after heavy rains, January 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook@Kruger National Park
SABC News

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment David Maynier says the recovery work at the Kruger National Park is progressing well after the devastating floods in January this year.

The minister recently visited the park for briefings on the R950 million repair project. Heavy rains damaged the park’s roads, accommodation facilities and water infrastructure.

Maynier says the focus is not only on the repairs but on building resilient facilities.

“Great progress is being made on the infrastructure repairs at the Kruger National Park following severe floods earlier this year. The total costs of the damage are estimated to reach R950 million and the park’ s management team and contractors had been hard at work to reopen there facilities as soon as possible. The recovery work being undertaken is not just repairing but also building Morden and resilient facilities.”

 

VIDEO | Kruger National Park temporarily closed its doors earlier this year after floods:

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News