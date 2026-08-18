Recovery work at Kruger National Park progressing well: Maynier

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment David Maynier says the recovery work at the Kruger National Park is progressing well after the devastating floods in January this year.

The minister recently visited the park for briefings on the R950 million repair project. Heavy rains damaged the park’s roads, accommodation facilities and water infrastructure.

Maynier says the focus is not only on the repairs but on building resilient facilities.

“Great progress is being made on the infrastructure repairs at the Kruger National Park following severe floods earlier this year. The total costs of the damage are estimated to reach R950 million and the park’ s management team and contractors had been hard at work to reopen there facilities as soon as possible. The recovery work being undertaken is not just repairing but also building Morden and resilient facilities.”

Kruger National Park Infrastructure Recovery Progressing Well The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, David Maynier, visited the Kruger National Park from 12 – 15 August 2026, to receive high-level briefings from the Park’s management team, focusing on the… pic.twitter.com/gdqBxXxBiG — SANParks (@SANParks) August 18, 2026

VIDEO | Kruger National Park temporarily closed its doors earlier this year after floods:

