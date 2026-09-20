Free State records two new foot and mouth disease cases

The Free State province has recorded two new clinically confirmed cases of Foot and Mouth disease in the Bultfontein and Welkom State Veterinary areas.

Department of Agriculture Spokesperson Moliehi Moeng says this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to seven hundred and ninety eight (798).

Moeng says 634 cases have been resolved while 164 remain active and under quarantine.

The department says more than a million cattle in the Free State have been vaccinated as part of the national foot and mouth disease control strategy.

Livestock owners are urged to report suspected cases immediately and comply with quarantine, movement control and biosecurity measures. – By Lebohang Motshweneng

File: Slow FMD vaccine rollout agitate some farmers: